From the editor: We're here for you; thanks for being there for us

Our newsroom is pretty empty these days as more and more of our staff are working from home to minimize the danger of exposure to coronavirus.
But that doesn’t mean we’re not on the job.
The reporters, photographers and editors of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times are working overtime to chronicle the pandemic that has impacted everyone in our coverage area.
And there is no shortage of stories to cover.
Every day we provide an update on the toll the pandemic is taking in Oregon, with a focus on the number of new cases and deaths in Linn and Benton counties. We’ve brought you stories on the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where 21 people have been infected and six veterans have died with the disease. We’ve also reported on concerns raised about how one Corvallis nursing home is handling COVID-19 cases among its residents, as well as the response to those concerns by the nursing home’s parent company.
Other stories have looked at the virus’s impact on schools, businesses, cultural institutions, nonprofits, government agencies – the list goes on and on.
And there have been heartwarming tales of people rising to the challenge presented by this public health crisis – sewing circles producing masks for health care workers, volunteers making grocery runs for elderly neighbors, theater companies staging plays over the internet, churches holding drive-in Easter services, teachers reaching out to support their homebound students.
Obviously, the coronavirus story isn’t going way anytime soon, and neither are we. We will continue to report on how this insidious virus is impacting our lives – and how people all over the mid-valley are finding ways to cope with it.
We couldn’t do it without you. As we have done before for big breaking news events, we have dropped our paywall for all of our coronavirus stories, so anyone can read them for free on our websites. In a crisis like this, we believe we have a duty to provide timely, accurate information to everyone in our community, even if they’re not paying customers.
When the pandemic passes and we can return to our normal lives, we hope many of these readers will choose to take out subscriptions of their own. But for now we’re relying on you, our loyal subscribers, to help us pay the bills while we continue to cover the news.
We are deeply grateful for your support.
— Bennett Hall
Interim Managing Editor
