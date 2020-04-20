From the editor: We're here for you; thanks for being there for us

Our newsroom is pretty empty these days as more and more of our staff are working from home to minimize the danger of exposure to coronavirus.

But that doesn’t mean we’re not on the job.

The reporters, photographers and editors of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times are working overtime to chronicle the pandemic that has impacted everyone in our coverage area.

And there is no shortage of stories to cover.

Every day we provide an update on the toll the pandemic is taking in Oregon, with a focus on the number of new cases and deaths in Linn and Benton counties. We’ve brought you stories on the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where 21 people have been infected and six veterans have died with the disease. We’ve also reported on concerns raised about how one Corvallis nursing home is handling COVID-19 cases among its residents, as well as the response to those concerns by the nursing home’s parent company.

Other stories have looked at the virus’s impact on schools, businesses, cultural institutions, nonprofits, government agencies – the list goes on and on.