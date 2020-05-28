Gallery Calapooia plans reopening

Patrons who visit Gallery Calapooia when it reopens June 16 will be asked to wear masks — but they don’t have to worry if they forget theirs at home.

The downtown Albany art gallery will have disposable paper masks available. Or, if shoppers prefer, they can pick up their own one-of-a-kind fabric mask crafted by Karen Miller of Corvallis, one of the gallery’s member artists.

Miller has been a professional fiber artist for 30 years and runs classes through her business, Nautilus Fiberarts. Most of her work is far more elaborate than cloth masks — quilts, dresses, Japanese textile work — but when the coronavirus struck, she joined local efforts to make sure emergency workers had enough personal protective equipment.

“So I made a lot, and I got to thinking, there are people who would begin to look at those as a fashion statement,” she said. “I certainly do. I wear a mask that goes with what I’m wearing, because I feel better that way.”

As a three-year member of Gallery Calapooia, Miller thought a gallery — a place where people are already going because they want to add art and beauty to their lives — might be a place where people would be interested in a personal mask statement.