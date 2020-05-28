Gallery Calapooia plans reopening

Patrons who visit Gallery Calapooia when it reopens June 16 will be asked to wear masks — but they don’t have to worry if they forget theirs at home.
The downtown Albany art gallery will have disposable paper masks available. Or, if shoppers prefer, they can pick up their own one-of-a-kind fabric mask crafted by Karen Miller of Corvallis, one of the gallery’s member artists.
Miller has been a professional fiber artist for 30 years and runs classes through her business, Nautilus Fiberarts. Most of her work is far more elaborate than cloth masks — quilts, dresses, Japanese textile work — but when the coronavirus struck, she joined local efforts to make sure emergency workers had enough personal protective equipment.
“So I made a lot, and I got to thinking, there are people who would begin to look at those as a fashion statement,” she said. “I certainly do. I wear a mask that goes with what I’m wearing, because I feel better that way.”
As a three-year member of Gallery Calapooia, Miller thought a gallery — a place where people are already going because they want to add art and beauty to their lives — might be a place where people would be interested in a personal mask statement.
She has already crafted more than two dozen masks for the gallery, some for fellow artists and some to sell to patrons, and is working on more to have ready for the reopening next month.
She has ones in elaborate printed fabric, ones in “menswear plaid” and even one made of Japanese kimono silk, perfect for fancy dress.
Fancy dress masks? You never know. “You might need one for that kind of situation,” she said.
Miller’s specialty is indigo-dyed cotton, so some of her masks use that technique. Called Katazome, which means “stencil dyeing” in Japanese, the process involves an intricate handcut paper stencil and a rice paste applied for resistance. The fabric is then dyed in an indigo vat.
“I make a lot of that, and I’m turning some of that into masks, so people can really have a one-of-a-kind mask that makes them feel good when they go out,” Miller said.
Susan Bourdet, president of Gallery Calapooia’s board of directors, said the plan right now is to reopen the gallery, at 222 W. First Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays starting June 16.
Some of Albany’s downtown businesses began reopening in May, but Gallery Calapooia wanted more time, she said.
“We decided to wait until after the very first opening just because we felt it would take us a little bit of preparation to really be able to receive visitors,” she said.
Anyone in the gallery will be required to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing, Bourdet said.
It’s a tentative plan, she said, and one that members will change immediately if necessary. “If things go south all of a sudden again — we’ll postpone if we have to.”
People who prefer to tour and shop Gallery Calapooia from their homes can still do so, however. The gallery will hold its third virtual First Friday event at 6 p.m. June 5, inviting patrons to come along on a Facebook Live tour of the gallery and see June’s featured artists.
Linda Herd, a jeweler and founding member of the gallery, came up with the First Friday receptions for live audiences in 2018. She switched to livestream events after Gov. Kate Brown mandated shutdowns to limit exposure to COVID-19.
The June 5 event will be Herd’s third virtual First Friday reception. Brownsville jewelry artist Lori Garcy will hold the camera while Herd leads a livestream tour of the gallery and focuses on the two featured artists, John Mikkelson of North Albany and Bill Thompson of Albany.
Mikkelson specializes in woodworking. One of his projects is a small rectangular box with small slits to let in light. He had initially thought it could hold tea lights, but fellow artists suggested it could also hold a flight of whiskey, Herd said.
Thompson, a founding member of the gallery, creates layered vinyl images similar to color screens in printmaking. Each color is cut from a vinyl sheet, and each new sheet is layered on the next. The transfer process removes the cut vinyl shapes from their backing sheets to a base material, which becomes an illustration board.
The recordings of the April and May First Friday events can be seen on the Gallery Calapooia Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GalleryCalapooia/. More than 1,200 viewers have checked them out so far, Herd said. They’ve helped remind people that the gallery, while not quite yet back open for business, is still there to provide beautiful, locally-produced artwork for viewing and purchase.
Purchases can be made by appointment for curbside pickup by contacting the gallery through its website, https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/. Herd said she’s fine with after-hours appointments if that’s what patrons need.
“We just want people to realize this is something they can have in their home to enjoy,” she said. “The accessibility to art needs to be for everybody.”
