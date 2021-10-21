Halley-Kali
I instantly knew Halley-Kali was a stray dump as she let me pet her as I treated her for fleas... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two of Oregon’s more popular specialty license plates have gotten a redesign this year: the Chinook Salmon plate and the Oregon Cultural Trust plate.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Oct. 18 voted to declare a state of emergency over concerns the statewide vaccine mandate fo…
- Updated
Police allege that when an employee tried to take the suspect's photo, the man pulled a knife.
- Updated
Eight Republican candidates for governor answered questions from a forum audience at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a ni…
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.
- Updated
Corvallis School District board members decided Thursday night not to mandate a coronavirus vaccine for medically eligible 12- to 18-year-olds…
- Updated
Community members gathered at the Cumberland Church Sunday morning in the crisp, cold air to watch the historic building move to its new location.
- Updated
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is using a new composite rendering and DNA analysis to try to identify the woman whose remains were found las…
Oregon recorded its highest single-day, COVID-19 related death count this week — 82, reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday — and …