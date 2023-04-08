Hazel is 14 years old and weighs 14-15 pounds An old-fashioned name for an old-fashioned girl - that's me! I... View on PetFinder
Hazel
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two top Greater Albany Public School administrators have resigned, and another has been put on leave, pending results of a workplace investigation.
A Lebanon man died in a car crash on Highway 99E in Lane County on Friday, March 31.
Gilberto Yzaguirre needed regular dialysis. But that's not what his charts said, a lawsuit alleges. It took six days to get the dialysis, but …
A seemingly futile ongoing shuffle of homeless people from campsite to campsite continues in Corvallis, despite costly city and state sweeps a…
Corvallis police suspect a Corvallis man committed sex crimes against a minor.