The Partnership for Community Health: Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties has scheduled two virtual community conversations to review key health themes from data and seek community input on priorities for the regional Community Health Improvement Plan.

The conversations are set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 (registration: https://bit.ly/Regional_Conversation1); and 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 (registration: https://bit.ly/Regional_Conversation_2).

Last year, the Benton County Health Department, in collaboration with the partnership, began a regional community health assessment and improvement planning process. The assessment phase of the process is complete, and the partnership is ready to share the results with the community and gather input on key health issues to include in the plan.

The plan will guide how the region focuses resources that are working to improve the health of all people who live, work, learn and play in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

In-person community conversations are planned for Spanish- and Arabic-speaking populations. For more opportunities to participate in community conversations, visit https://bit.ly/RegionalCHIP-GetInvolved.

Attendance at a community conversation is encouraged, but not required, to contribute to the planning process. Community members can also access a copy of the presentation and vote on their priorities by accessing the following links: https://www.co.benton.or.us/health/page/community-health and https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2K5J2K.

For additional information, write to BentonHealthyCommunties@bentoncountyor.gov.