The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is participating in National Drug Take Back Day with a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event will allow the public to safely dispose of expired or unused medications. This is a drive-thru event at 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis. Those interested in dropping off items at this location are asked to enter the parking lot off Research Way and follow the signs and directions of volunteers.

Some items are not allowed at the event. For safety reasons, these include thermometers, intravenous solutions, needles, EpiPens or medical waste of any kind. Illegal drugs are also not accepted.

Medications can be accepted only from individual households, not from businesses such as nursing homes, doctor’s offices or veterinary clinics. A complete list of restricted items is posted on the sheriff’s office website at https://bit.ly/3Lc1zsk.

This event is offered as a public safety service to help keep prescription drugs out of the hands of children or those who might abuse them, according to a news release.

Additionally, improperly disposing of medications by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can lead to contamination of drinking water, according to the news release. While most drugs can be treated at wastewater treatment plants, some cannot.

Community partners Covanta and Oregon State University are helping support this event. It is sanctioned by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as part of its National Take Back Initiative.

The sheriff’s office is able to offer this service due to the volunteer support of its reserve deputies, Auxiliary Team, Community Emergency Response Team, and Search and Rescue volunteers.