Healthy Living: Navigating the holiday season

Holidays this year will look different. COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the pandemic has made gatherings risky.
Older adults are at a higher risk for serious illness, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that eight out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths are in people aged 65 and older. People with medical conditions like cancer, heart conditions, type 2 diabetes, asthma and pregnancy may also have increased risk for severe illness.
Traveling carries a risk of transmitting the virus to others, especially if you’re traveling to or from an area with a higher infection rate or receiving guests. Self-isolating for two weeks before a get-together can reduce the risk, however, research has shown that one in five people who have COVID-19 never show symptoms. Getting tested only gives your status at one point in time. You could get negative results from your test, and then become infected and contagious before the gathering.
No matter what the holidays look like you may feel sad because things are different -- especially if you aren’t gathering with family, or if they are gathering without you.
It’s OK to feel sad, disappointed, mad or frustrated. Acknowledge that life is all of those things and more right now. Remember that even though things are different, you are strong and have a reason for making these changes – the safety of you and your loved ones. In accepting those feelings, you may find silver linings.
The CDC offers recommendations for safer holidays, rating activities as lower, moderate or higher risk. The safest choice is to avoid in-person interaction with people outside your household. However, there are lower-risk ways to engage with others. It won’t be the same,but knowing that others are thinking of you and making an effort to connect is meaningful.
Low-risk activities include in-person contact with just the people who live in your household, and virtual contact with others, such as group video chats, sharing photos online and sending presents to loved ones.
Moderate-risk activities take place outdoors and have a limited number of people attending who live in your community. Precautions like wearing masks, hand hygiene and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance should be observed.
Higher-risk activities include busy shopping days and indoor gatherings.
Be kind as you are talking about your plans with family members, sending your regrets or pitching your ideas for alternatives. Having differing opinions is natural and to be expected. Remember that everyone is doing the best they can and attempt to remain open to other ideas, as someone else in the family may have come up with a way to balance safety and celebration.
Be sensitive about topics that may not benefit from negotiation, like science or politics, and be willing to table the conversation when needed. If safety precautions are not planned for a gathering, be prepared to calmly establish your boundary by stating that you will need to stay home this year but look forward to future holidays.
You can still demonstrate the values of the season like being thankful, generous and sharing with others. You may just find new traditions that you like even more than the old ones.
Get tips for using technology to socialize and decrease isolation. For more information about coronavirus, see samhealth.org/Coronavirus.
Geoff Schaubhut is part of the Main Street Family Medicine & Park Street Clinic operation in Lebanon.
