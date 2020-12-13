Healthy Living: Navigating the holiday season

The CDC offers recommendations for safer holidays, rating activities as lower, moderate or higher risk. The safest choice is to avoid in-person interaction with people outside your household. However, there are lower-risk ways to engage with others. It won’t be the same,but knowing that others are thinking of you and making an effort to connect is meaningful.

Low-risk activities include in-person contact with just the people who live in your household, and virtual contact with others, such as group video chats, sharing photos online and sending presents to loved ones.

Moderate-risk activities take place outdoors and have a limited number of people attending who live in your community. Precautions like wearing masks, hand hygiene and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance should be observed.

Higher-risk activities include busy shopping days and indoor gatherings.

Be kind as you are talking about your plans with family members, sending your regrets or pitching your ideas for alternatives. Having differing opinions is natural and to be expected. Remember that everyone is doing the best they can and attempt to remain open to other ideas, as someone else in the family may have come up with a way to balance safety and celebration.