Hope builds for return to in-person services

ATLANTA — The Nett Church in Gwinnett County plans to hold Easter service indoors, the first in-person service inside the church buildings since last March 15.

Since that time, the church, like many others, has turned online, with congregants watching streamed services. Nett Church — which has campuses in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross — has also held outdoor “house churches,” where members gather to watch the livestream together, following health guidelines.

This Sunday, things will be different.

“We don’t say we’re opening on Easter because we were never closed,” said Lead Pastor Rodrigo Cruz. “Theologically, Easter brings in hope, a new future and a new season. It’s about the resurrection of Jesus and the message he brought. Our community is still living in fear (and) panic, and Easter reminds us to be louder in our message of love and hope.”

For many churches, that hope has come in the form of COVID-19 vaccines as more and more inoculated members are slowly leading to a return to pre-pandemic worship. Easter is the first large religious observance for some churches that plan to hold services inside for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.