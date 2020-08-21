LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Fight off the tendency to go to extremes as the week begins. Do your homework to understand something’s true value. Although you might be asked to referee a debate, you may feel there are better things to do with your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Deep discussions might broaden your horizons and reveal esoteric or private info. Loosen the leash on your creative side this week and you may find ways to take a small idea and turn it into a large and practical accomplishment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s not always what you know but who you know that can make all the difference. Awesome new friends, an expanding contact list and a variety of interests can brighten the upcoming week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Yield to enlightenment. In the week ahead, you may learn something from a mistake that could be positively life-changing. Think out loud with someone you respect and you’ll develop a deeper grasp of the situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When everyone else is spending like there’s no tomorrow, you can be sensible about the extent of your resources. It’s wise to remain aware of upcoming changes in the family or neighborhood in the week ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your intuition and imagination are energized in the upcoming week. You may receive useful input from a partner or loved one that helps you get a project or idea off the ground. Make major purchases later in the week.

