LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your eye on the ball and your expectations within the realm of reality. Do your best to clarify your feelings, but be patient if you don’t feel completely understood. If in doubt, ask pertinent questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Through dedication and persistence you can achieve your most meaningful dreams. Depend on other people for some things, but if those people become unpredictable, it may be time to make your own decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might be at your best when you can speak freely and ad-lib. Keep company with people who welcome your opinions. In the week ahead, guard your savings and avoid making major purchases.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fortitude can be the best attitude. If your expectations are so high that reality can never live up to them, consider a reboot. In the week to come, you may be easily distracted by things that aren’t as good as they appear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Enjoy your abundance and don’t feel responsible for someone who asks for a handout. During the upcoming week you can use your street smarts without being callous or heartless.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are motivated to get joint projects off the ground. In the week ahead, someone might press you to spend money on something that appears too good to be true. You should wait before making a decision.

