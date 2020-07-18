Benton County to review homeless camp permit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Planning Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a request for a conditional use permit by the First Congregational United Church of Christ for its Safe Camp operation.

To follow the proceedings video go to to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326884654920365838. Those who want to provide oral testimony must register by 5 p.m. Monday by contacting Linda Ray at 541-766-0250 or linda.ray@co.benton.or.us. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per person.

The church has been operating the Safe Camp for the homeless under temporary permits since July, 2019. An earlier meeting to discuss the conditional use permit was scheduled for March 17 but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

The commission is not expected to deliberate at Tuesday’s session. Deliberations are tentatively set for Aug. 18.

In other local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:

Monday