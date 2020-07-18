Benton County to review homeless camp permit

The Benton County Planning Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a request for a conditional use permit by the First Congregational United Church of Christ for its Safe Camp operation.
To follow the proceedings video go to to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326884654920365838. Those who want to provide oral testimony must register by 5 p.m. Monday by contacting Linda Ray at 541-766-0250 or linda.ray@co.benton.or.us. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per person.
The church has been operating the Safe Camp for the homeless under temporary permits since July, 2019. An earlier meeting to discuss the conditional use permit was scheduled for March 17 but was postponed because of the coronavirus.
The commission is not expected to deliberate at Tuesday’s session. Deliberations are tentatively set for Aug. 18.
In other local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are parks and recreation fees, a budget presentation and a discussion of League of Oregon Cities legislative priorities.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1028071267707723022. On the agenda are a public hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding, construction excise tax funding and a proposed program that would provide city services bill assistance for low-income residents.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee on advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2455220868217292044. On the agenda for this first meeting of the group are committee guidelines, review of work to date, timelines and meeting schedule and next steps.
Wednesday
• The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participte go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. On the agenda are presentations/discussions on model systems of housing and services, resources, general data and next steps.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are public hearings on parks and recreation and fire and life safety fees.
There will be additional public hearings on public works fees and charges, including water systems development charges, wastewater system development charges, transportation system development charges, street connection charges, water connection charges, storm connection charges and storm water quality permit fees.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5665441878050485776. On the agenda are discussions of Oregon State University’s annual monitoring report and the latest Land Development Information Report from the city.
