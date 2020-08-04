Candidates in place for Lebanon city elections

Incumbent Mayor Paul Aziz is also unopposed in his bid for another term. Aziz missed several city council sessions this winter as he recovered from back surgery and said at the time that running for reelection was dependent upon his health. He is pleased with his recovery and ready to seek a fifth two-year term in office.

He does not think the current circumstances, with the local economy and the city budget under pressure due to the new coronavirus, are the time for a new mayor. He believes it is important to maintain continuity of leadership.

“I thought long and hard about it. I’m stressed, everybody’s stressed, the community’s upset, people are angry. The nation is divided. It’s like, this is a great time to get out,” Aziz said. “And then, I looked at the other side, looked at the pros and cons, and I’ve done a lot for the community in eight years, I’ve got two more years, possibly that I could do some more good, and at least try and lead folks through this unknown pandemic. Just to leave office right now would be horrible for the community and I think would kind of erase the things I’ve done in the past eight years.”