Entek expands its manufacturing business

In 2017, the Chinese government drastically reduced the amount of plastic the country imported from the United States for recycling purposes.

China further reduced recycling imports in 2018 and it appears as if the days when the United States could outsource much of its recycling program are gone for good. That has led to increased costs for waste management companies and higher fees for their customers.

But some American companies are seeing an opportunity in the field the Chinese have vacated. They are innovating new uses for recycled plastic.

One of the special tools needed to operate in this industry is the twin-screw extruder, and Lebanon-based Entek is one of the premier North American suppliers of these high-tech machines.

“Our equipment, because of its flexibility, is being used by people who are recycling the plastics. Our customers are diverting plastic that would normally go into the landfill and making product out of it,” said Linda Campbell, the vice president for sales of Entek Manufacturing Inc. “We’re really proud that our equipment is impacting the environment.”