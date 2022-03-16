Lebanon adds 80 acres to city, some fear it will lead to more apartments

A trio of people appeared before the Lebanon City Council to fight what they fear will become high-density rental housing and urban encroachment on farmlands as part of a request to add about 80 acres into the city.

The law won.

Speaking during a public hearing Wednesday, March 9 commenters sounded the alarm, saying the annexation of 79.8 acres of farmland will lead to new apartment complexes, change tax rates and increase traffic on Stoltz Hill Road where it serves as a boundary between rural and urban Lebanon near the city’s southwest corner.

The council pushed back for more than 20 minutes, arguing those questions don’t strictly apply to Lebanon’s annexation process and that private property owners are entitled to “rights” and “freedom.” The message: Come back if and when the property’s owner applies to develop the land.

Lindsay Pehrson, a licensed nurse who announced a run earlier this year for Lebanon mayor, was the third to speak and reiterated concerns that annexation will lead to high-density rental housing rather than add single-family homes that she argued give buyers a “sense of pride” in the town where they live.

“You already know supply and demand is insane, so if we continue chopping up farmland — which I know you can’t say that’s happening — but if we annex it in, that’s a potential, right?” Pehrson said.

Ward 3 Councilor Jason Bolen pointed to Pehrson’s shirt, which read “respect liberty,” and asked Pehrson whether she respects personal freedom.

“I certainly do,” Pehrson said.

“Then what’s happening tonight is you’re trying to infringe on the right of a property owner to do what he legally is able to do with his property,” Bolen said. “The city is not in any place to stand in the way of an American citizen doing what they are legally entitled to do with their property.”

G&F McAdams Farms LLC, represented by George McAdams of Corvallis, applied to annex the property into Lebanon city limits. The city’s Planning Commission unanimously agreed at its Feb. 19 meeting to recommend annexation to the council, which has final say by passing an ordinance.

The council voted unanimously to grant the annexation.

What happens to the property after annexation is up to the owner, city Development Director Kelly Hart said in an interview. Annexation brings property inside the boundaries of the city, qualifying the land for such municipal services as water and sewer and building homes in line with city code, but those changes are approved through separate processes.

As of present, no buildings or improvements to the land have been proposed.

Annexations in Lebanon generally lead to development, Hart acknowledged. But that’s a mix of single-family, detached houses; high-density apartment complexes; and duplexes that sometimes are regarded as middle housing which fits a niche between rentals and track homes.

“There’s no correlation of annexation equals apartments,” Hart said.

Proposed annexations, she added, have drawn over the years commenters who generally are concerned with increasing the region’s supply of single-family houses or preventing changes to sparsely populated neighborhoods that would cause influxes of people.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen that level of opposition, and it’s not the last,” Hart said.

Annexation in Oregon is a quasi-judicial process, meaning the city has very specific criteria that the applications either check off or they don't. City officials have to consider how the proposal fits under Lebanon’s strategic plan and development code. Those codes in turn are informed by state requirements to periodically measure how much housing the city needs based on predicted growth of its population.

Councilors at the meeting last week argued they could only hear comments related to those criteria, i.e., is the property inside the urban growth boundary, alongside city limits, and can it be annexed without a change to the city’s policies?

Lebanon’s most recently sold lots or homes sat on land measuring between .13 and 2.5 acres. The median was .23 acres or about 10,000 square feet. Many of Lebanon’s annexations after the start of 2020 have been about .5 to 2 acres.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

