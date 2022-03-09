Lebanon farm stand gets new owners, slight new twist on offerings

Josh and Natalie Manner envisioned a life closer to open spaces and roadside farm stands when they moved from Northern California to the mid-valley about a decade ago.

Now they own one.

They reopened 4 Seasons Farmers Market, 33754 Santiam Highway, on Jan. 3 after a weeklong closure and remodeling. Longtime owner Ron Squires passed the baton to the couple.

It’s almost the same store. The Manners inherited supply chains and the farm-to-buyer strategy that gave shoppers at the market — really, a half-building shared with a convenience store off the side of Highway 20 just north of town — fresh, local produce.

But they’re undergoing an experiment at the store, adding diet-specific foods, dried goods and brands of products they hear are hard to find in Lebanon.

“I don’t want to change it so much that people who have been shopping here for years don’t find it’s meeting their needs,” Natalie Manner said.

Friends of the couple posted about the store on social media, which attracted a swell of chatter and reactions from Lebanites that Natalie Manner said she takes as one of relief in a town where old connections and long-time customers matter.

The move

Long-time shoppers will notice a couple of additions: a cold case and newly installed stands where a back wall used to display a mural of a country road winding over rustic hills. The case promises to hold dairy-free milk, plant-based proteins and gluten-free pastries.

Shelves will cycle in brands aimed at paleo and keto diets until the Manner family finds some foods that click with their customers — food that maybe doesn’t have so much sugar or so many additives.

“These are the things we enjoy, and we’re taking a chance to see if others enjoy them,” she said.

Those foods brought them to Oregon.

Josh Manner started at Trader Joe’s in 2005. He purposely applied with the company because of good benefits and had a focus on good food, both important considerations to the couple as they planned for careers and stable income, Natalie Manner said.

He followed up with every store in the San Francisco Bay Area before San Mateo called him back. From there, he worked up to management jobs, Natalie Manner said.

She was in nursing school and the pair planned to move to Portland before she became pregnant.

“Twins changed all our plans,” Natalie Manner said.

A quick transfer to the Corvallis Trader Joe’s brought them to the state they’d romanticized, she said, and closer to mountains and beaches and fishing and hiking.

Now they have six kids. The twins are 13 and help out in the store when they can. The youngest is 2.

Looking for more space, the Manners settled on 5 acres just north of Lebanon seven years ago. Instead of Portland, they had moved from a major metro to Albany to a rural set of houses abutting fields of crops.

“We fit in here better anyway,” Natalie Manner said.

The 4 Seasons market was just a three-minute drive down the road and a frequent stop on their way into Lebanon. Like a lot of regulars, they’d chat with the previous owners.

Then in 2021, those chats turned into a chance to buy the store.

The store

Natalie Manner described the circumstances that led to buying the store through the lens of her Christian faith.

Her husband didn’t feel fulfilled at his management job but had management experience. Their finances lined up. The 4 Seasons owner was looking to leave the business.

“It’s funny how it worked out,” she said. “It’s just God’s timing.”

On a chilly day in early March, the Manners’ love for local foods and fresh produce played out in business transactions somewhere between the cabbages and colorful rows of local honey in plastic tubes.

Texts and phone calls from “the fudge lady” or “the chocolate man” hinted at the products they’re trying to place on their shelves.

Through the shop door walked “the potato man,” Bill Pollnow, looking to pick up an order of potatoes. His order is added on the store’s to buy bulk spuds he’ll bake and load with toppings at his Lebanon-based food truck, 3 Potato More, that he and his wife, Sandi, opened about a year ago.

“I like their attitude. I like their family-run business because that’s what I am,” Pollnow said, “a family-run business.”

He made the potato distribution connection the same way the Manners made their connections, by simply walking in to 4 Seasons, he said.

“It’s the kind of town where that still happens, Natalie Manner said.

Svetlana Manner, 13, opened the door into the parking lot to greet a woman leaving her car.

“Hi, Susie!” she said.

The regular customer came for fresh veggies, taking a cabbage and leaving just two in the case.

Natalie Manner lifted her semi-cupped hand above her head, C for cabbage.

Svetlana's twin sister, Tatiana, emerged from the new cold case where her siblings took shelter to complete coursework for their home school program. Her day alternates between reading textbooks and stocking groceries, she said.

Natalie Manner said a crew was scheduled to put air compressors on the building and install refrigeration equipment this week. A smaller case holds the store’s fastest moving stock, nonhomogenized milk from Albany-based dairy Royal Riverside Farm.

A man stood before it contemplating his options after finding chocolate milk sold out.

Soon after, another man purchased 1.5 gallons of milk in glass bottles. Natalie Manner said she hoped “the milk guy” would soon bring more.

Repeat customers reassure the shop’s new owners they can reach equilibrium between the store’s original mission with its loyal shoppers and their goals of offering more and different foods.

They'll see 19 to 21 customers on slow days and as many as 35 on busy days. Natalie Manner expects that to be much higher in the summer as the valley approaches harvests for fresh peaches and strawberries, a main draw for roadside stands.

Whether the people coming to 4 Seasons for those fruits and veggies also walk out with tree nut- and flax-based bread or oat milk will depend on their experiment, Natalie Manner said.

“That’s trial and error, and we’ll have to see what customers come back for or not,” she said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

