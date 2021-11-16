Lebanon’s Old Mill Trail opens Wednesday: What you need to know

Build Lebanon Trails, a local nonprofit organization, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, for the new Old Mill Trail, a 4,100-foot walking and biking path.

The trail connects to more than 5 miles of existing trails and five city parks.

The Old Mill Trail is 11 feet wide and paved, running from Gill’s Landing to Riverview Park, with LED lighting, benches and dog-walking stations. Kiosks with local history are being installed too. The ribbon-cutting will take place at Recognition Plaza, where major donors are honored with stones bearing their names.

Build Lebanon Trails volunteers were key to the project’s success. They cleared trash, cut ivy and brambles, pulled rocks and guarded fresh concrete while it dried. Although the city of Lebanon took part in some early design and survey work, The Old Mill Trail was paid for with donations and grants.

The volunteers’ work will continue after the project is complete, watering the trees for the next few years and removing invasive plants. More grass and trees will be planted in the coming months.

Rodney Sell, founder of Build Lebanon Trails, said the Old Mill Trail has many benefits, primarily its connection to other trails and parks, giving many miles of uninterrupted recreation space. There’s only one street crossing in the entire trail system.

“All the neighborhoods in town are going to have easy access to this wonderful trail system that goes along the South Santiam River and to the Cheadle Lake system,” Sell said. “It’s a place for everybody to get their exercise, but also it helps with mental health to come out and enjoy it all – for free.”

The concrete path follows the river for nearly a mile along the top of a dike built after Lebanon flooded in the early 1930s. Lumber mills came in but were eventually closed, and since the 1990s the area has essentially been a wasteland of weeds and debris.

Even before it’s officially open to the public, many people in the community have already discovered the new trail. Walkers, runners, cyclists and people with dogs are already frequenting the Old Mill Trail every day, enjoying the view and wildlife, and taking on the newly improved Eagle Scout Trail.

Created in 1994 by Thor Deacon as an Eagle Scout project, the hiking trail begins at Gill’s Landing and travels through the woods along the river. Volunteers with Build Lebanon Trails widened the trail, adding fine crushed rock and extending it out to Riverview Park. Hikers can make a loop using the Eagle Scout and Old Mill trails, though in winter the hiking path may take on high water.

Parking for the ribbon-cutting is limited, so you might consider carpooling. Parking is available at Riverview Park off Mountain River drive and adjacent side streets. Park at Gill’s Landing if you want to check out the trail on the way in.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

