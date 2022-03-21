Lebanon woman is 1 century old

There are only two Lyolas known to the state of Oregon who were born here.

One of those was born in 2019, according to state vital records. The other, born in Lebanon, turned 100 years old Monday, March 21.

Lyola Mechals became a centenarian despite, she said, her father’s family’s tendency to die young working against her.

Her dad, Lyle Moore, died in 1955 at 58. Mechals said she expected to follow.

“They just said he didn’t have the longevity, and I accepted that’s how it is,” she said.

And while people who live to see triple-digit ages have become increasingly common, Mechals can claim a centurylong life at a time when life expectancy trended shorter under the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in U.S. history since mass casualties in the 1940s during World War II.

‘In those days, you got married’

Lebanon was still approaching its boom years in 1922. A population of about 1,800 lived in a few blocks around Main Street, intersected by the Southern Pacific railroad. Outlying farms centered the city’s economic output on agriculture.

Mechals — then Moore — said her family moved from the mid-valley to follow paper mill jobs in Northern California, then back to Oregon to settle in Westport on the Columbia River in the state’s northwest corner.

By the 1940s, Mechals’ dad had returned to Lebanon as a new, relatively large plywood mill called Cascade Plywood was pulling in workers from around the region, and the city’s population tripled to nearly 5,900.

Mechals by that time was in college. She wanted to get a degree from Oregon State University, she said, but met freshman basketball player Jim Mechals.

The pair married and didn’t even consider staying in school, she said.

“I guess you could, but nobody really did it then,” Mechals said. “In those days, you got married — you stayed home.”

She gave birth to their first child, Jim junior, in 1941 shortly before an announcer broke in to normal radio broadcast that December to report the Imperial Japanese Navy had attacked U.S. Navy base Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

“A terrible, Earth-shaking thing,” Mechals said.

People in the U.S., mostly neutral about whether their country should involve itself in World War II, very suddenly found themselves talking about military conscription.

Jim Mechals joined the U.S. Navy and Lyola Mechals moved back to Lebanon to be with her parents.

‘Such old children’

Their second son, Tom Mechals, was born in 1947. He still lives in Lebanon.

She turned to him during an interview last week.

“We don’t get around much do we, we Mechalses?” she said.

Jim Mechals took up work in Lebanon and the family moved into a row of houses mostly inhabited by plywood mill workers. Tom worked there, too, well into his 30s before it closed down in 1985, he said.

Mill busts followed mill booms in Lebanon while the country waged more wars in Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Lyola Mechals said she mostly thinks about her timeline in terms of family.

Mechals’ two sons gave birth each to two sons. She has great-grandchildren now, with her grandchildren now middle-aged and her sons more than 70 and 80 years old.

“Who knew I’d have such old children,” she said.

At least three generations of her family gathered around the matriarch Mechals at a recent celebration, Lyola raising a few ounces of red wine to her lips.

She cupped the glass stem and bowl in both hands to keep steady and turned again to Carolyn Brown, seated next to her to say she felt the day was unreal.

“Everybody says this,” Lyola Mechals said. “But truly, I didn’t anticipate this.”

‘Just living takes time’

Odds were getting better each year that Mechals would reach 100. There are more Americans and those Americans live longer all the time, and U.S. Census Bureau figures show that the number of people in the country’s nearly 330 million who are 100 or older passed 100,000 for the first time in 2019.

That’s .03% of the nation’s population.

And most of the nation’s population is likely to have died by 80, with average life expectancy increasing over the decade from 2010 to 2020 by about two years.

Those gains were undone in 2020 as COVID-19 became one of the leading killers of Americans, setting life expectancy back from 80 to about 78. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2021 the decline in life expectancy was the largest since World War II.

Mechals, who has outlived friends and family, bides her time merely getting out of bed. Making that bed. Getting dressed, she said, at the independent home for aging people where she lives, while every task and pastime she learned early in life takes her much longer now with slower movements and more careful steps.

“You won’t understand,” she said. “You’re not going to understand until you get this old.”

Mechals said she still plays piano and reads when she can.

“Just living takes time,” she said. “And when I get tired of doing that, I like to paint.”

