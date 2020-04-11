OHA: 3 more cases in Linn-Benton, 3 state deaths, social distancing shows progress

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn County has two more cases of COVID-19 and Benton has seen another positive test as of Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Those three were among 76 new cases in the state, which also lost three more lives to the novel coronavirus..

According to the OHA, Oregon’s fatalities included: a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County with underlying health conditions who died in her residence; a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County with underlying conditions who also died in her residence; and an 81-year-old man in Josephine County with underlying conditions who died at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

New research suggests that Oregon's "aggressive" undertaking of social distancing measures has prevented as many as 18,000 COVID-19 cases and 500 hospitalizations, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

That doesn't mean anyone should stop social distancing yet, officials said.

The authority said Saturday the same restrictions must be maintained at least into May in order to continue flattening the curve. Since Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 stay-at-home executive order, the measures taken have kept state hospitals from being "overburdened."