Power, PACS and Pennsylvania in Oregon political news

Pennsylvania power: House Speaker Kotek is from York, Pennsylvania. Senate Peter Courtney is from Philadelphia. House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner is from Erie.

The trio of Keystone State-expatriates, all Democrats, already give a Pennsylvania touch to Oregon political power. But the trio could end up as governor and leaders of both legislative chambers if political stars align.

Kotek is running for governor and would have to win crowded primary and general election races to see if she can move her bowl of York Peppermint Patties to give to guests over to the governor's office.

Courtney has been widely rumored to be considering retirement instead of extending his role into the 2023 session.

Smith Warner would have to win re-election, then decide if she wanted to try for Kotek's job, which is being eyed by others in the 37-member Democratic caucus.