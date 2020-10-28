Stoplight on the way at Stoltz Hill Road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lebanon resident Oren Swanson has family members who live off Airport Road and he welcomed the addition of a stoplight at this intersection.

“This definitely needs it. It has for years,” Swanson said. “At this point, anytime I come to town it’s a zoo trying to get in and out anywhere.”

Whitlatch said installation of the light is tied to construction of the apartments. He said an engineering company is already working on the design of the stoplight at this intersection and he is hopeful that it can be installed by late spring of 2021.

The City of Lebanon is also considering installation of a stoplight on Highway 20 at the north entrance to the community.

“We’re probably getting close sometime in the near future for a light on Highway 20 coming in on the Reeves Parkway area,” Whitlatch said.

The question is whether to place that traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 20 and Reeves Parkway or to place it at the intersection with Mullins Drive.

At present, Reeves Parkway has higher peak traffic, but Mullins Drive has more consistent usage throughout the day. Whitlatch said the continued development of the Mill Race project may influence those traffic patterns and will be part of the decision-making process.

