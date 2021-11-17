Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Cheadle Lake Park

Reporter Kyle Odegard takes you on a jaunt to Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon, which is a great place to take a walk.

Up until fairly recently, in 2004, this was a working mill pond. But there’s been plenty of rehabilitation at the site since then, and a network of trails now run through the property.

One of the top advantages here is that the trails are paved and they’re in superb condition. So this is a nice spot to enjoy the outdoors for parents with young children in strollers, or for people with mobility issues, such as residents in wheelchairs.

The park, which is a popular fishing hole, even has a dock where people in wheelchairs can cast their lines into the water.

During the rainy season, trail runners also will enjoy the park because the paved paths don’t turn to mush with downpours.

And there’s plenty of wildlife to see here, including ducks, other birds, turtles and nutria.

Another plus for Cheadle Lake Park is that it’s easy to get to for most mid-valley residents and doesn’t take a long drive for a change of scenery and a change of mindset. There are other new trails in Lebanon, too, so there's a lot more to explore in this Linn County town.

