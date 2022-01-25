What the Lebanon district really wants to do with school-based health centers

With Lebanon Community Schools board members unable to get through their last meeting, the topic that prompted the shutdown was never broached: school-based health centers.

That prompts the question, just what is the school district proposing?

Board members were slated to hear about the health centers on Jan. 13, but their meeting was halted after public comments got out of hand.

The first person to speak took issue with the health centers, going over the time limit by double to make his point that included allegations about the kinds of services school-based health centers offer.

While speaker Matt Wyatt noted "positive aspects, such as well-checks, sports physicals, sore throats and sprained ankles,” he also claimed that students would be able to get access to "birth control, hormone therapy, invasive exams and abortion referrals among other critical issues.”

The board offered to hear one more person, noting the three-minute limit on comments and a 15-minute allotment for the comment portion of the meeting. With audience members responding with arguments and accusations, board Chair Mike Martin stopped the meeting, promising to take it online at a later time.

The meeting was rescheduled for a week later, then canceled again shortly after it was announced.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

The topic of health centers is expected to return in February, although a meeting date and agenda have not yet been posted to the school district website.

Rachel Cannon, interconnected systems framework coordinator for Lebanon Community Schools, said the district is working with partners including Obria Medical Clinics and Linn County Mental Health Services. She said the district also has an informal partnership with Samaritan Health Services for pediatrician services.

“For years we’ve talked about different ways we can help remove barriers for our students and families to get the care that they need,” Cannon said.

Lebanon High School would host the health center, according to Cannon, who noted that prior to the pandemic, around 50 students visited the health office every day. She said in 2021, only around 10% of students ages 12 to 18 got their wellness checkup.

A presentation for the Jan. 13 meeting would have focused on health center facts and dispelling misinformation around the services they provide. Among the issues is a mistaken notion that a Lebanon schools health center would be a private for-profit operation, which Cannon said is not true.

“It’s nonprofit, and the school district will not be paying for it,” she said. “We will be helping to renovate the space for the health center, which will be paid for through grants. But we won’t be paying for any of the doctors or health care providers.”

The health center technically doesn't need school board approval, according to Cannon. However, she said it would be preferable to have support from the board and the community.

The timeline isn’t set, but work on the health center could open its doors as soon as January 2023.

Among the services a health center could provide, Cannon said, include mental health counseling. She said in 2019, 10% of 11th grade students in Linn County reported attempting suicide, and she believes that number has increased under the pandemic.

Sports physicals and routine wellness care would also be important services, she said.

“Based on data from Samaritan, a lot of our students use the urgent care emergency room for primary care reasons,” Cannon said, adding that barriers to similar services are driving the need for a health center for the school district.

Every student would be eligible for care regardless of ability to pay or health insurance status. The agency providing the individual services would be responsible for billing.

Saddened by the fearful response and misinformation at the Jan. 13 meeting, Cannon suggested most of the concerns held by the public would have been alleviated if they had heard the presentation. Addressing rumors, she said the district would not be referring students for abortions or providing sex hormone treatments.

“At any age, any child can access reproductive care. That is the law,” Cannon said. “However, if any doctor is giving a 7-year-old birth control, I would recommend that they report them to the medical board and see a different doctor.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.