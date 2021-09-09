 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners claim 5-set victory at Lane
0 Comments

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners claim 5-set victory at Lane

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC athletics logo

Shalyn Gray had 10 kills and added 16 digs to lead Linn-Benton past Lane 3-2 in the NWAC South Region volleyball opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7.

Kennedy Kantola added nine kills for the Roadrunners (7-1, 1-0 in NWAC South) and Sydnie Johnson recorded 17 assists.

Linn-Benton travels to Walla Walla for the NWAC Crossover Tournament Friday and Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News