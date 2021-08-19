Linn-Benton Community College to honor its first Hall of Fame class

Eight athletes and four coaches/administrators will make up the inaugural Hall of Fame class for Linn-Benton Community College.
They will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Albany campus. The class includes Olympians, professional athletes, and Oregon Community College Athletic Association (OCCAA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national champions.
The creation of an LBCC Hall of Fame coincides with the 50-year anniversary of Roadrunner athletics. Baseball, men’s basketball and men’s golf were the first sports sponsored at Linn-Benton during the 1970-71 school year.
The coach/administrator inductees are:
Dave Bakley (posthumously)
Bakley started the track and field program as its first head coach in 1972 and later served as athletic director from 1992-94. He taught physical education and was instrumental in launching and maintaining the College's Wellness Program. Receiving his award will be Bakley’s son, Wade.
Arlene Crosman
Crosman joined the Linn-Benton faculty in 1969 and started the LB gymnastics program in 1974. The team qualified to compete in the inaugural NJCAA Gymnastics Championships in Chicago where the Roadrunners won the National title.
Vernon “Butch” Kimpton
Kimpton was the head men's basketball coach at Linn-Benton from 1970-82, starting the program from scratch without even a gym to play in. He won 111 league games and was state sub-regional champs in 1972, 1974 and 1976.
Dick McClain
In 1969, Dick McClain was hired as director of health and physical education at Linn-Benton. In 1970, he started the athletic programs at Linn-Benton. In 1971, he coached the Roadrunners baseball team to their first Oregon Community College Athletic Association baseball championship. His LB teams went on to win again in 1972, '73, '75 and '76.
The athlete inductees are:
Terry Cornutt
A native of Roseburg, Terry Cornutt played on Linn-Benton's first two teams in basketball and baseball. He earned all-OCCAA basketball honors as a sophomore. In baseball, he helped LB win two OCCAA titles earning all-league and all-region before becoming the school's first all-American.
Jim Davidson (posthumously)
Davidson was a two-sport athlete at Linn-Benton in 1972 and 1973, earning all-OCCAA honors in basketball. He averaged 21.2 points/game in 1972. In baseball, Davidson was a starting outfielder and pitcher, receiving all-OCCAA and all-American honors. Davidson passed away in May 2021 in Roseburg. Receiving his award will be his wife, Debi.
Donna (Southwick, Alarcon Elizondo) Karling
Karling (then Southwick) participated in Linn-Benton's inaugural year of competition in women's gymnastics during the 1974-75 academic year. In its second year, the Roadrunners claimed the 1976 (NJCAA) championship behind Karling’s all-around individual championship.
Jean (Siefer) Melson
Melson was the first female to win a national title at Linn-Benton, capturing the NJCAA crowns in the discus (147-9) and shot put (43-7) in 1980. Her efforts helped the Roadrunners capture fourth place at the national championship meet.
Carol Menken-Schaudt
Menken-Schaudt played basketball at Linn-Benton in 1977-78 before an outstanding three-year career at Oregon State. In 1981, she was the national college leader in field goal percentage (.750) and fourth in scoring (29.6 average). After leaving OSU, Menken was selected to the U.S. National Team and became the starting center on the 1984 US Olympic team that won the gold medal in Los Angeles.
Paul Poetsch
Poetsch played basketball at Linn-Benton from 1974-76. He led the league in scoring (19.2 ppg) his freshman year and went on to become LB's all-time leading scorer. Poetsch earned 1st Team all-OCCAA and all-Region 18 honors both of his seasons with the Roadrunners.
Debbie (Herrold) Prince
Prince was a three-sport athlete at Linn-Benton from 1979-1981, participating in cross country, basketball and track & field. In basketball, Prince earned 1st Team all-OCCAA honors twice and led the Roadrunners to an undefeated 16-0 conference title in 1981. She was named OCCAA Player of the Year in 1981.
Kory Tarpenning
Tarpenning participated in track & field at Linn-Benton in 1980-81. During the 1981 season, Tarpenning was the Region 18 pole vault champion and went on to place second in NJCAA National Championship meet. After LB, competed for the University of Oregon and was a member of the 1988 USA Olympic Team.
Several events are planned for this hall of fame weekend, including a golf tournament, and an afternoon barbecue and social event at the baseball field. More information and tickets are available at athletics.linnbenton.edu/hof.