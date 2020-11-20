Oregon football: Transfer safety Williams making an immediate impact

He played his first year out of St. Francis High School at Illinois, where he was named to ESPN’s freshman All-America team in 2017. Williams left the program during his sophomore season due to what he called “complications” and returned close to home to play at College of San Mateo.

He found more success there and finished the 2019 season considered the top junior college player in California and among the best two-year prospects in the country.

“I have nothing but great things to say about that,” Williams said of his time at the school, adding that the program was run similar to that at Oregon, with a focus on discipline and culture.

“It was a perfect segue to get here. At the top of the Pac-12 Conference and one of the best defenses in the nation.”

Coming to Oregon also allowed him to reunite with high school teammate Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a Ducks running back. Williams said it is a “dream come true” because they always wanted to play together in high school.

No. 11 Oregon (2-0) is undefeated with wins of 14-plus points despite no defensive turnovers and just one sack.

In 2019, Oregon forced 27 turnovers in 14 games and the team had a plus-14 turnover margin. That margin is minus-five through two games this season.