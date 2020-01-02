LETTERS POLICY BOILERPLATE FULL VERSION

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. They must include the author’s name, street address and daytime telephone number for verification.

Only the name and city of residence are published, and the newspaper does not share that information with third parties.

Send letters via email to news@gtconnect.com with “Letter to the Editor” in the subject line or mail them to PO Box 130, Albany, OR, 97321-0041.

Letters sent by email are published sooner, but we welcome letters sent by post, too.

Not all letters are published.

Examples of letters that will not be published include — but are not limited to — those that are obscene, libelous, copied from websites, and those that advertise or seek money.

Letters in support of political candidates are prioritized for publication based on available space and how specifically they address the candidate’s stand on the issues.

All letters are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity.