Lexi
LEXI is 9 years old and weighs 60 pounds. Olá, meu nome é Lexi. Hahaha – I may be a... View on PetFinder
Most Popular
- Updated
A funeral procession will be held for Benton County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Lancaster, who died June 10 in his Albany home. The line of first r…
- Updated
The sweltering heat that was forecast for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest this weekend was no false alarm. Temperatures climbed over 100 on S…
- Updated
Scientists responded to long-range weather forecasts with disbelief roughly a week ago, said Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist.
- Updated
Mid-valley residents lined the streets and cheered as a processional of police and fire vehicles drove on Saturday morning from Reser Stadium …
- Updated
With an excessive heat warning engulfing most of the Beaver State, the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Sunday temporarily suspended regula…
- Updated
PORTLAND — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday Oregon's COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once 70% of adults in the state vac…
- Updated
On June 10 in Corona, California, Lee Harman died at the age of 84.
- Updated
The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the U.S., causing health experts to rethink COVID-19 measures.
- Updated
The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Health have joined forces on a new program to more effectively deal with mental health issue…
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Transportation worked through the day Wednesday to clean up illegal camping sites on its property in Corvallis.