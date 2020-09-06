Random Review: Book on journalism to be discussed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike McInally, former editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald, will review "Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now" by Alan Rusbridger at noon Wednesday as part of the Corvallis Random Review series of book reviews.

This season of the Friends of the Library series will be conducted remotely. See the info box for how to sign up.

Rusbridger was editor-in-chief of London’s Guardian newspaper from 1995 to 2015, and presided over events such as revelations of phone hacking by London tabloids and Edward Snowden’s release of National Security Agency files. He also helped usher in the transition from paper to the digital age. In Breaking News, he recounts how reporting has changed, what the consequences are, and what it’s like to practice journalism today.

He tells how the publication transformed as a result of technological and cultural changes into something that would have been unrecognizable only a generation ago. With fascinating insights into the present and future status of journalism, Rusbridger offers opinions that are both alarming and hopeful.