Random Review: Works of mystery writer Louise Penny to be discussed

Corrine Gobeli of Corvallis will present an overview of the mystery novels of Louise Penny as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place at noon Wednesday online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

Canadian Penny is the author of many popular mystery novels, including a series about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, set in Quebec. A longtime radio host with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., Penny began writing fiction in her 40s. Since 2005 her novels have been published in 23 languages and won numerous awards, including five Agathas for best mystery novel. Forthcoming in October 2021 will be a political thriller written with Hillary Clinton called "State of Terror."

Gobeli is retired from a career as a junior high English teacher, employment counselor, human resources specialist and OSU instructor. Pre-pandemic, she and her husband took nearly annual tandem bicycle trips to Europe. Since retirement she has been active as a volunteer with Friends of the Corvallis Benton County Public Library and the OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop. During the pandemic, she has used the library’s e-resources to assist her in her new hobby, making sourdough bread, scones, brownies and more.

Up next: Next month’s review will be on April 14, when Joey Spatafora will review "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life: by David Quammen.

