Dear Abby: Adult daughter still has to check in with parents

Can you offer any words that could persuade him to accept this gift? You often have a tactful approach that can help to maintain a positive relationship but still allow a person to accomplish their desired goal. — PROUD IN NEW YORK

DEAR PROUD: If it were my relative, this is the approach I would take:

"Uncle Charlie, you have been wonderfully supportive of me over the years. (Be specific about a couple of instances; they do not have to have anything to do with money — in fact, it's better if they don't.) You would be doing ME a great favor if you would please accept this because this past year has been so difficult for so many people, and I have been concerned about you." Then I'd cross my fingers.

DEAR ABBY: I am an RN with a bachelor's degree in nursing. My question is, when is it appropriate to put BSN, RN behind my name? For example, I have only my name on my checks. When I sign for things at work I always add RN to the end of my signature. The rest of the time I do not, which brings me to my next question: When should I put the BSN part in there? I tend to never use it. It is on my name tag for work, but when sending faxes to doctors or clinics, I have been leaving it off. — NURSE NEEDS TO KNOW

DEAR NURSE: Because you have earned both degrees, you should use them. In the world of academia, the college degree is used first. However, since you are not in that environment, whichever one you prefer to use first will be all right.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0