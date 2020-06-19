Dear Abby: Adult stepson's presence creates tension in home

One day last month he told me he had lost his phone during my shift, so I asked him to give me his number so I could call him in case somebody found his phone, which I did. Later that night he called me asking, "Who is this?" so I told him who I was. We have been talking ever since and I have been spending every weekend at his house.

I'm starting to think I can see a future with this guy because I feel butterflies in my stomach. I like how things are between us. I care about him and maybe want more one day. What should I do? — LIKING AN OLDER MAN

DEAR LIKING: What you should do is continue exploring a relationship and find out if he feels the same way you do. But the two of you should take things slowly and discuss the age difference before making any commitments. Although his age isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, it is significant.