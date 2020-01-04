Dear Abby: Bride's choice of groomsman brings back painful memories

DEAR ABBY: I am a 37-year-old man who is getting married for the first time. My fiancee, "Holly," and I went to middle school and high school together, but never really got to know each other until a few years ago. I love her more than words can describe, and I'm happy to be getting ready to spend my life with her.

Growing up, I was socially awkward, partly due to having Asperger's, which made me a target for bullies. Holly and I are now choosing our wedding party. My sister will be one of her bridesmaids. Holly is an only child, so she doesn't have a brother who could be one of my groomsmen. She has expressed that she would like her cousin "Gerald" to be one of my groomsmen, so someone from her family is in our wedding party.

The problem is, Gerald was my main tormentor from eighth grade all through high school. At one point in 10th grade, his cruelty led to my attempting suicide. I carry the scar from the attempt on my right wrist.

I understand that people change and mature as they grow older, and I'm OK with Gerald attending the wedding. But the idea of him standing next to me on the biggest day of my life, along with my best friend and two closest cousins, triggers too many awful memories. How can I plead this to Holly without hurting her feelings or looking shallow and petty? — NERVOUS GROOM-TO-BE

