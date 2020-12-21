Dear Abby: Change in dinner party guest list draws an angry response

DEAR ABBY: I'm a truck driver who is on the road for weeks at a time. My girlfriend got a new job and is working every day. On the weekends she goes out to bars.

I feel jealous because I'm working and even when I can get a weekend to be with her, she doesn't want to be intimate. Also she promises to call me but rarely does. Should I just end it? I've been married twice and thought we would be a couple and marry. I don't know what I should do. — ON THE ROAD

DEAR ON THE ROAD: Allow me to steer you in the right direction. You are apart from this woman weeks at a time, and when you do manage to be together, she isn't interested in intimacy. After promising to stay in closer touch with you, she fails to follow through. This should tell you that when you're out of sight, you're not on her mind.

Take the hint. End the "romance" — what little there is of it. Then thank your lucky stars she isn't your wife, and you're not heading to divorce court for a third time.

DEAR ABBY: I am a stepgrandma whose 4-year-old grandson desperately needs a haircut. Is it OK for Santa to get him a gift card for a haircut? — CLEAN CUT IN FLORIDA

DEAR CLEAN CUT: The child's parents may like their son's hair the way it is. If the reason they are leaving it long is financial, a gift card might be appreciated. However, if that's not the case, your gesture would be interpreted as judgmental, and it would not be appreciated.

