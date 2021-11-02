Dear Abby: Family friend knows too much about couple's finances

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 37-year-old woman who has had to move back to my mother's home after ending a long-term relationship. I love her dearly and appreciate her letting me stay with her until I can get back on my feet. The problem is, I never have any alone time at home or even out when I socialize. She's close with all my friends and frequently goes to the same bars and restaurants I do.

When I go out on weekends, she invariably asks me where I'm going and then shows up and sits with me and my group. I love her, but I really need some space. I'm single. I want to meet people when I'm out, and I can't do it with her there. When I try to talk to her about it, she gets upset and thinks I don't "ever" want her around. That's not true. I just want my own social life without her ALWAYS being there. Please help. — NEEDING SPACE IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR NEEDING SPACE: It's time for an adult conversation with Mama. Explain that you enjoy her company but need some time by yourself — whether it's at home or with your friends. If you don't want her beside you all the time when you're home, agree on a place you can retreat to for some solitude — like your bedroom.

When you're going out with friends, be clear that you want SOME time with them without her being present because it inhibits you. This does not mean she's not ever welcome, but maybe HALF the time. Encourage her to spend more time with her own friends. If she doesn't have any, help her to find some. Your problem may be that your mother is simply lonely and starved for company.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

