Dear Abby: 'Helpful' husband is caught twice with younger women

I asked for a compromise and to call him Uncle. They refuse and say he didn't "earn" that name. I said it's just teaching the children to respect their elders. When I grew up and when I raised my son, we called older people Aunty and Uncle. I'm not sure what to do because we all live in the same house, and I would like all of us to get along. — WISHING FOR RESPECT IN HAWAII

DEAR WISHING: You may have taught your son to respect his elders when he was growing up, but it appears he has had a serious memory lapse. Shame on him.

Because you foot all of the bills for the roof over his and his family's heads as well as the food in their mouths, remind him that you are the head of that household, and you will not have anyone with whom you are involved disrespected. As it stands, you and your boyfriend are being disrespected, so as head of the household, please assert yourself.