Dear Abby: Husband resents wife's life outside of home

DEAR ABBY: I've been with my husband for eight years, married for one. Before our marriage, it was just the two of us doing everything together. He has a strong distrust of people, and doesn't have any friends. We moved to a bigger city where I found a better job and made new friends. I go out with them occasionally, but when I do, he is very rude and snide to me. When I ask him why he's mad if I go out with my friends, he says, "It's always been me and you, no one else." We fight every time I go out. I'm tired of all of it. Do you have advice for me? — SICK OF EXPLAINING

DEAR SICK: Yes. Recognize that you married an antisocial, deeply insecure and verbally abusive man. He views any relationship you have with someone other than him as a threat, so he is punishing you for it. Also, recognize that his anger and his need to control you will only escalate. You may be "sick of explaining," but your husband is sick, period. I'm advising you to make a discreet call to the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233) because, at some point, you may need a safe escape plan.