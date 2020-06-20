Dear Abby: Husband unsure how to reveal sexual orientation to spouse

Since you asked me to weigh in, my advice is to stop sitting on the fence. Maintain a relationship with them regardless of their "step" status. They need you. They need the validation that they are loved, which you can provide. As to your inflexible son, I can see why he has such terrible luck with women. It appears he still has a lot of growing up to do.

DEAR ABBY: I am an introvert, which may be hard to believe since I am the sixth child in a family of 10. I enjoy talking with my siblings. My problem is how to handle people who call and think I should be happy to chat about nothing of interest to me. During the pandemic this has become a major problem. — NOT INTERESTED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR NOT INTERESTED: Your problem isn't unique. During this period of social isolation, social contact can be crucial in combatting depression. I'm hearing from people who say, "Every day is exactly the same as the last one. I have nothing to say to my spouse, my children, my friends, etc. I'm bored stiff, and I have become a boring person."

It is important that you allot some time to those who are reaching out, but it doesn't mean you must be a prisoner to long conversations. Tell the caller you're glad they are adjusting and maintaining their sanity. If you see something noteworthy on television, in your online research or a book you are reading, share it. But no law says you must remain on these phone calls for long periods or participate in them every day. Consider rationing them instead.

