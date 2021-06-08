Dear Abby: Man fed up with proselytizing in-laws

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband had an affair with a woman named "Lily" that lasted for the entire year we were separated. Although we tried to work on things, he continued to sleep with both of us. I got PTSD because of how bad it messed with my head. I wanted to keep my family together, but I was tired of being hurt.

When I finally let go, so did Lily. She got engaged not long after meeting her new boyfriend, but she and my ex still slept together. He had four relationships after her and kept trying to pursue me, but I didn't give him any more chances and met my now-husband.

After cheating in their subsequent relationships, my ex and Lily got back together. (She moved in because her fiance kicked her out.) Eight months later they are now engaged. I don't feel safe with my son around them because they are so toxic. Am I wrong for wishing they would separate again and both stay out of my life? It's affecting me emotionally again, as well as making it hard for me to love. — ALMOST DESTROYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ALMOST DESTROYED: You are spending too much time focused on your ex and his fiancee. They are birds of a feather and meant for each other. Because you are unable to eliminate your ex from your life — I presume because of the child you share — and the stress is affecting your mental health, it's time to consult a licensed mental health professional for help in insulating yourself from this toxic twosome.

