Dear Abby: Man's appearance is driving wife out the door

If your husband is quoting Howard Hughes, you know his long-term memory is intact. However, it may be time for you to make an appointment for the two of you for your annual checkups. When you do, relate your concerns to the doctor in advance. If it turns out that your husband's mental status is normal (although, who knows what is "normal" these days), you may have to issue your hairy hubby an ultimatum. A word of warning though: Do NOT issue one unless you are serious about following through.

DEAR ABBY: My 33-year-old son, "Brett," and his wife bought a new house and had their fence painted. Brett was proud of it. He texted a picture of the fence to my husband — his dad — and asked what he thought of it. My husband hated the color and told him it was terrible. The blunt honesty didn't go over well with Brett, who told his dad, "Couldn't you just have said to me, 'If you like it, that's all that matters. If you're happy, I'm happy'?" But my husband kept pushing that he hated it, and the color he had chosen was a terrible mistake. Well, Brett hung up on him.

I forced my husband to call back and say what our son wanted to hear and smooth things over. He did it reluctantly, but still thinks he was right and that Brett acted like a baby. He insists he was "just being honest." What do you think — is honesty always the best policy? — HURT FEELINGS