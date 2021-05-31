Dear Abby: Mother feels betrayed when son wants to live with ex

DEAR ABBY: Ten years ago, one of my oldest/dearest friends, "Wanda," got a divorce. Her husband, "Tex," cheated on her and left her. Tex happens to be my husband's oldest/dearest friend. We met at their wedding. Tex is now being remarried (to the woman he cheated on my friend with), and my husband and I are invited to the wedding. Wanda says I "cannot go to that wedding" and that she would never do this to me if the situation were reversed. She's still extremely angry at her ex.

My husband wants to go, and he wants me there with him (it is out of state). He says we are a "package deal." I am now stuck in the middle. Do I end a 37-year friendship and go to the wedding? Or do I disappoint my husband? He has always been there for me and goes to all my events with my friends. — TORN IN NEW YORK

DEAR TORN: Remind Wanda that Tex is your husband's oldest friend, and your husband intends to attend that wedding. Tell her that as much as you sympathize with her feelings, your husband wants you there with him because "We are a package deal," and you do not intend to disappoint him. She should not be using you in an attempt to punish her cheating ex-husband, which would probably be lost on him anyway. It's time for her to grow up, live her own life and move on.

DEAR READERS: Along with the millions of Americans who are observing this Memorial Day, I add my prayer of thanks for those courageous men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. May they rest in peace. — LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0