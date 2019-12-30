Dear Abby: New beau fired up about old flame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My niece had to leave the table momentarily before our order was ready. While she was gone, my sister said I should reimburse her daughter because she couldn't afford to pay for all the meals.

I have never mooched off anyone in my life. The $10 my niece spent is the only time I can remember anyone buying me dinner in my adult life other than on my birthday. My niece has a job that I know for a fact pays at least three times as much as mine does. She has several pets, and I'm sure she spends a lot more a month on pet food than the cost of my meal. I don't think my sister should have made an issue of it. What do you think? — IRRITATED IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR IRRITATED: I agree with you. You were an invited guest and, as well-meaning as your sister may have been, she should have stayed out of it. I hope you will overlook her poor manners.

DEAR ABBY: This past weekend I was walking at the mall and encountered a gentleman in a wheelchair. I was walking down a long, graduated slope as he was coming up. I offered to assist him, and he politely declined.

My question is, what is the proper thing to do when offering to assist? Is it rude, and is someone offended when offered a helping hand? — JUST TRYING TO HELP

DEAR JUST TRYING: I don't think it is ever offensive to OFFER a helping hand. What can be counterproductive is when a good Samaritan does something without first ASKING — such as grabbing the arm of a sightless person and attempting to help the individual across a street — which can be not only frightening but possibly unnecessary.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

