Dear Abby: New living arrangement includes a proposition

DEAR ABBY: Six months into the pandemic I was furloughed, then laid off a few months later. Because of the loss of income, I could no longer afford my rent and was forced to move. It was tough finding anything affordable in the area. A good friend from college ("Josie") and her husband own a big home with a detached guest house, and offered me the opportunity to rent for next to nothing until I found a new job. I was super happy about it because we are very close friends from college.

Josie, her husband and I often BBQ together and hang out watching movies. One night recently, Josie had to work late, and her husband and I had dinner and wine. We got pretty drunk, and I decided to turn in early. Before I went to bed, Josie's husband asked me to have a threesome. He said Josie was going to ask me, but she was nervous about it, so she chickened out. I think my jaw must have hit the ground. I didn't know what to say, so I told him I'd "think about it."

A week has passed and Josie hasn't mentioned anything about the threesome, but I'm scared to bring it up. I don't know if her husband was telling the truth. They MAY want a threesome, but I'm not into it. If I say "no" it might make things weird between us. What should I do? Should I ask Josie about it, or move out back home with my parents till I find a new job? — NOT WHAT I BARGAINED FOR