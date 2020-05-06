Dear Abby: Reconnecting with son's dad makes recent divorcee giddy

Should my wife and I attend his wedding? If we do, I will insist he invite my daughter as well. Kindly provide your opinion. — EXCLUDED IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR EXCLUDED: Excluding your daughter so glaringly guarantees that your nephew and his wife will never get to know her. However, you cannot, and should not, attempt to control your nephew's guest list by threatening not to attend if your daughter isn't invited. If you would feel uncomfortable accepting the invitation under these circumstances, send your regrets on the RSVP card. If you are asked why you won't be coming, feel free to express yourself then.

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for almost a year. We connected in a way I have never felt before, and I tried to stay away from him. He's married, and his wife was diagnosed with cancer last year.

I have tried to end things three times so he could focus on his family. But he keeps coming back to me and begging me to wait, give him time and not abandon him. I feel so guilty for the things I want from him because of his wife's condition.

I don't know what to do. I want to be with him. But I don't want to cause his family to struggle more on top of everything else. Please help. — DIFFICULT SITUATION

DEAR SITUATION: If you are sincere about not wanting to cause this man's family more pain, STEP AWAY NOW. His wife should be the focus of his attention. If this relationship is the real thing, it can be restarted when he is free from the responsibility he assumed when he promised "until death do us part."

