Dear Abby: Siblings disagree over final wishes of their dying father

If you do not attend your father's funeral service, I am concerned that it will cause a permanent rift in the family and be something you may regret for the rest of your life.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I took in our almost 20-year-old step-grandson, "Philip." He has been with us almost a year. He was really appreciative when he moved in and when my husband helped him get a car.

Philip has said in the past that my husband's political views scare him, and I can understand that. Today when my husband and I were at lunch, he mentioned that when Philip came in this morning, he ignored him. My husband asked me if he had done something wrong, so I explained the political thing.

I can understand the difference in political views. What I can't understand and don't know how to handle is the sudden show of disrespect. This isn't the first time my husband has mentioned this to me, and it's not the first time I have brought it to Philip's attention. — KEEPING THE PEACE IN ARIZONA

DEAR KEEPING: Allowing yourself to be the go-between apparently hasn't worked, so step out of the middle. Tell your husband the next time your step-grandson is rude that HE should take it up with the young man.

Philip has enjoyed your hospitality for nearly a year, and what he's doing is not only rude but also ungrateful. Because the reason for his behavior is your husband's political beliefs, he needs to realize that your husband's views are as valid as his are. Philip should either find a better way to deal with it or move.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0