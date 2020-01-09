Dear Abby: Sister gets more of man's time than his wife and kids

We recently found out that they have purchased a second home very close to our son. The problem is, the home is located within a nudist colony and, therefore, we assume they are in fact nudists. Should this be a problem for us (we are both 70), or should we not be concerned? — WONDERING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR WONDERING: I don't think there is anything to be worried about. If you are concerned that your grandson will "see" something shocking, please know that he can find whatever he is curious about on his computer or cellphone. However, if you are worried that either of you will be forced to view or participate in nude activities when you visit your son, all you have to say is, "I think we'll stay at a nearby hotel, thank you."

DEAR ABBY: I recently attended a wedding and was videotaped while I was dancing. I was shown the tape later at a family gathering. I'm not a great dancer, and I looked silly, so I asked that the video be deleted. Instead, it was passed around and everyone laughed and made fun of me. It was embarrassing and hurtful.

My husband says I'm overreacting. Am I? I said nothing and don't intend to, but I can't get it out of my mind. — DANCING FOOL IN OHIO

DEAR DANCING FOOL: Your feelings are your feelings. Nobody wants to be made fun of. But you have two choices: The first is to continue to stew about it. The second is to join in the laughter, admit you don't dance like a gazelle — few people do — and let it go. If you downplay it, it will go away.

