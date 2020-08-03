Dear Abby: Slow payment for bookkeeping is costing family its harmony

It doesn't really hurt my feelings, but it makes her sound like a horrible person, and she really isn't. She's a dear in almost every other respect. I would like to get her to stop this, so what's your advice? — FRIEND HAS A FAULT

DEAR FRIEND: The next time she does it, say out loud, "Hey, I'm overweight, too! Am I disgusting like you say about those other people? I have listened to this for 40 years and enough is enough! You are sweet, but when you say those things, you come across as nasty and judgmental. So cut it out!" (Better late than never.)

DEAR ABBY: I am 41, divorced for the second time, and I have fallen madly in love with a wonderful man. He got out of a 12-year relationship six months ago. Until just last week he still had ties with her, but he finally washed his hands of her. The only thing is, he lied to her to avoid a confrontation. He couldn't bring himself to stand up to her and tell her the truth.

It hurts me deeply, and it has forced a wedge between us. He doesn't understand why it hurts me so much, and he doesn't seem to care. I'm trying to shake it, but it's hard to do. I just need someone to help me get over it. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. — HEARTBROKEN IN TENNESSEE

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: I wish you had revealed what this gentleman is afraid to tell his ex. Could it be that he is involved with you? If so, this is a red flag. His unwillingness or inability to tell the truth is a serious character flaw and not something you should ignore.

