Dear Abby: Star-crossed lovers remain worlds apart on Earth

DEAR ABBY: My soul mate, "Ted," is marrying another woman. When we met 10 years ago, we fell madly in love. We had absolutely everything in common but couldn't take our relationship to the next level because we were both married at the time.

Ted's wife eventually left him for another man, but we still couldn't be together as I was still married. During that time, he met a woman named "Shelley." I eventually got divorced because my husband left me for another woman, but I still couldn't be with Ted because he was now with Shelley.

We are perfect for each other in every way, but our paths could never come together. Ted has admitted they have nothing in common and he's not in love with her, but he feels he has an obligation since she has been there for so long. I'm devastated at the thought of losing my soul mate again. I don't want him to marry her. Help! — SUCH BAD TIMING IN TENNESSEE