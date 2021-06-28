Dear Abby: Tears keep flowing despite life's many blessings

I am of two minds about this. Part of me feels I'm being taken advantage of. However, the other part of me knows she doesn't have many friends and, because I believe in karma, I tend to help those in need. Please tell me what I should do. Should I continue helping or let her fail? — LENDING A HELPING HAND

DEAR LENDING: There is a point after which "helping" becomes enabling. You reached that milestone years ago. It's time to let your ex-girlfriend suffer the consequences of her financial irresponsibility so you can focus on helping people who won't take advantage of your generosity.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I used to be very close to another couple in town. Before the pandemic, they caused quite a bit of pain and drama among our friend group, so we decided to add some distance. The pandemic provided the perfect excuse. We exchange texts every few weeks, but otherwise we don't interact much. The problem is, now that we're all vaccinated, they want to be friends again and we just aren't up for it. We don't know the best way to clearly end the friendship. How do you break up with friends? — MOVED ON IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR MOVED ON: If you want to end the friendship, a way to do that would be to be "busy" and not available to them. If you are asked for an explanation, tell them the pandemic forced you to rethink your schedule, that you see fewer people than you did before it happened -- and therefore you are no longer available to the extent that you were. It's kinder than saying you think they are troublemaking drama queens, which would be unkind and cause hurt feelings.

