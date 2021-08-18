Dear Abby: Wife must seek support for husband's silent abuse

Our concern is this family member will become loud, disruptive and embarrassing. Should we address this ahead of time with the family member, which will be uncomfortable, but will hopefully head off a disruption at the reception? Or should we cross our fingers and take our chances that they will realize they should be on their best behavior? — BRACING OURSELVES IN TENNESSEE

DEAR BRACING: When in doubt, speak out. Sometimes crossing one's fingers and hoping for the best is not enough of a precaution. In a case like this, leave nothing to chance.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are good friends with another couple. One of them is having an affair, which is destroying their family. The cheater has lied to us repeatedly trying to cover their tracks. We all know the truth. How can we continue being friends when we do not condone these behaviors? It's difficult because the friendship is long, rooted in community and we care deeply for them all. — AWKWARD IN THE SOUTH

DEAR AWKWARD: Step back and stay out of the line of fire. Whether the marriage will survive is anybody's guess. If it fails, be as supportive to the spouse as you can. However, if the cheater continues his/her relationship with the lover, because you don't condone "those behaviors" you may choose to change your behavior. See the new couple "because of community ties" on a far less frequent or intimate basis.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

