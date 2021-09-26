Dear Abby: Wife of 30 years wishes some things would change

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 30 years. We have a problem I cannot seem to get past: We didn't have a church wedding because he threatened not to marry me if I demanded one. I went along with him because of my low self-esteem, and I'm still sad and angry about it. He also refuses to take vacations with me because he "traveled too much" during his career. What can I do? — POUTING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR POUTING: I can't do anything about the church wedding you were denied, but I do have a suggestion. Quit pouting over what you can't change and assume some control over your life. Accept that because you had low self-esteem, you were willing to marry someone this self-centered and controlling. Because you have a desire to travel and, I assume, can afford to, ask some of your women friends to join you. If you do, I'll bet you will have a great time sending photos back to your homebody hubby.